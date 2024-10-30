Over 80 arrested in San Francisco during hotel workers' demonstration Wednesday

article

Dozens of striking hotel workers in San Francisco were arrested Wednesday evening during a demonstration near Union Square, according to the union.

Around 85 striking hotel workers and supporters were arrested for blocking traffic on the cable car tracks on Powell Street, the union said. San Francisco Police did not respond to a request for the exact number of people arrested.

Protestors called for a new contract and better wages, affordable health care and the restoration of jobs cut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workers are represented by Unite Here Local 2 and have been on strike since September.

On Wednesday, throngs of demonstrators blocked streets by Union Square, effectively shutting down Powell Street between Geary Boulevard and O'Farrell street. The street was jammed with protesters carrying signs that read "Bet on SF" and they chanted "no contract, no peace."

City officials alerted the public to avoid the area through the Department of Emergency Management's Nixle alert. They said the "civic demonstration" was resolved at around 7:45 p.m.

The striking workers are from the San Francisco Marriott Union Square, the Grand Hyatt San Francisco Union Square, and the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

The ongoing strike includes 2,000 housekeepers, bellhops, cooks, dishwashers, doormen, servers and bartenders, according to the union.

Before the arrests on social media, UNITE HERE Local 2, the union representing the workers posted, "Bet on SF. Hotel workers love San Francisco – and we're going to fight for it. We want the hotels to invest in this city and the workers. They can use their billions to help end the doom loop."





