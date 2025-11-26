Earthquake swarm rattles South Bay

The Brief A swarm of earthquakes, including a 4.0 magnitude quake, rattled the South Bay early Wednesday morning near Gilroy. The first and largest tremor struck at 6:16 a.m. and was felt by residents across the region, as far north as San Francisco. Authorities have not yet reported any damage or injuries, but the city is currently checking for potential impacts from the shaking.



Did you feel it?

A swarm of earthquakes rattled the South Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

What we know:

The largest quake — a 4.0 magnitude — was reported around 6:16 a.m. southeast of Gilroy.

Several smaller quakes — a 2.7-magnitude and a 3.6-magnitude — were reported in the same area within a five-minute span.

Local perspective:

Some viewers reported feeling the tremors as far as in San Francisco.

What we don't know:

KTVU has reached out to the USGS for more information, as well as the city of Gilroy to find out if there was any damage or injuries reported.