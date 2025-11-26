Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake swarm rattles South Bay

By
Published  November 26, 2025 7:10am PST
Earthquakes
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake swarm strikes South Bay

The biggest quake was reported around 6:15 a.m. southeast of Gilroy.

The Brief

    • A swarm of earthquakes, including a 4.0 magnitude quake, rattled the South Bay early Wednesday morning near Gilroy.
    • The first and largest tremor struck at 6:16 a.m. and was felt by residents across the region, as far north as San Francisco.
    • Authorities have not yet reported any damage or injuries, but the city is currently checking for potential impacts from the shaking.

GILROY, Calif. - Did you feel it?

A swarm of earthquakes rattled the South Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

What we know:

The largest quake — a 4.0 magnitude — was reported around 6:16 a.m. southeast of Gilroy.

Several smaller quakes — a 2.7-magnitude and a 3.6-magnitude — were reported in the same area within a five-minute span.

Local perspective:

Some viewers reported feeling the tremors as far as in San Francisco.

What we don't know:

KTVU has reached out to the USGS for more information, as well as the city of Gilroy to find out if there was any damage or injuries reported.

The Source: This report is based on information from the U.S. Geological Survey.

