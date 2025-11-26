Earthquake swarm rattles South Bay
GILROY, Calif. - Did you feel it?
A swarm of earthquakes rattled the South Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
What we know:
The largest quake — a 4.0 magnitude — was reported around 6:16 a.m. southeast of Gilroy.
Several smaller quakes — a 2.7-magnitude and a 3.6-magnitude — were reported in the same area within a five-minute span.
Local perspective:
Some viewers reported feeling the tremors as far as in San Francisco.
What we don't know:
KTVU has reached out to the USGS for more information, as well as the city of Gilroy to find out if there was any damage or injuries reported.
The Source: This report is based on information from the U.S. Geological Survey.