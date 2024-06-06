Strong-arm robbery of woman in San Francisco Chinatown captured on video

Video of a strong-arm robbery in San Francisco's Chinatown was posted to YouTube this week.

According to SFPD, the incident happened early Wednesday morning. Police said the female victim reported the incident at SFPD Central Station at around noon. She told police she was victimized at Grant Avenue and Jackson Street at around 6 a.m. by an unknown male suspect who approached her, took her belongings and forced her to the ground before fleeing.

Police called for paramedics to check on the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Video of the incident shows the robbery in graphic detail. The video's time stamp shows 5:47 a.m., right around daybreak. The woman is walking along the sidewalk and the male figure can be seen rushing up to her from behind. No one else can be seen on the street. The suspect grabs her somewhere by her arms, wrists or hands and swings his victim around as she wails on the empty street.

She is shoved to the ground and the unknown man falls on top of her. He makes off with what appears to be a purse, but he doesn't take her yellow shopping bag.

Police said no arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing.

Warning: Some may find the video embed below disturbing due to the graphic depiction of violence.