San Jose police arrested a middle school student who allegedly brought a loaded gun to school on Friday, the department said.

Officers responded to Hoover Middle School on Park avenue around 1:09 p.m. where the student was taken into custody. Officers seized the loaded gun.

"There were no threats made, and there is no ongoing threat to the school or surrounding area," the police department tweeted.

No further information has been released about the case, though police said the investigation is ongoing.