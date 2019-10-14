Student drugged at party on Stanford University's campus

Stanford University is investigating after a student was drugged at a party on campus Thursday night, according to the university's Department of Public Safety.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Campus Security Authority received a report that a woman lost consciousness after drinking alcohol at a party on Mayfield Avenue, also known as "The Row."

The next day the victim took a drug test which came back positive for GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), a drug that is placed in alcoholic drinks to incapacitate a person without their knowledge, according to an alert issued to the campus community.

University officials said there is no indication that an additional crime, such as a sexual assault happened.

The woman was brought home safely by a friend.

Campus police warn students against drinking from cups left unattended. They say there are a number of drugs that may be added to them which produce amnesia, leaving a victim unclear about what occurred afterward. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the drugs can compromise a person's ability to consent to sexual activity.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (650) 329-2413.