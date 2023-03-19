Sonoma middle school threatens to shoot classmates, sheriff claims

A student was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening a school shooting at Altimira Middle School, Sonoma County authorities said.

A list online said certain students would be targeted, according to police. The district contacted Sonoma law enforcement after hearing about the warning from parents.

Dr. Elizabeth Kaufman, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District superintendent, began reaching out to the students listed as targets "to begin working through the trauma of being listed as a victim of a threat" that was posted on social media.

Officials said a student confessed to Kaufman that they were making the threats. Kaufman immediately contacted the Sonoma authorities.

On Saturday, authorities arrested the student and booked them into the Sonoma County Juvenile Detention Facility. Officials said that the student did not have any access to weapons.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the student due to their age.

The social media posts have since been removed, according to officials.

The middle school will return from spring break on Monday.

Authorities said district officials are working with staff and students to make sure they are receiving the support needed after the "troubling event."

"The Sonoma Police Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office take threats of school violence seriously…the safety of the students and staff is the responsibility of parents, school staff, and law enforcement all working together," the Sonoma Sheriff said in a statement.

