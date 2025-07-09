Coroner releases cause of death for 3 men found dead in Suisun City home

Solano County officials shared the cause of death Wednesday for three people who were found dead inside a home in Suisun City earlier this year.

The three men died of overdoses from a mix of drugs, including fentanyl, the coroner said.

The coroner did not specify any other drugs, but said fentanyl was consistent among the three men.

The victims were identified as Malcolm Spears, 35, Johnathan Mason, 38, and Joshua Seau, 41.

The men were found May 1 in a home on Lassen Avenue, near Travis Air Force Base, in Suisun City.

"During our initial investigation, we did not see any signs of foul play or struggle that would indicate violence or pose an ongoing concern to the community," the police department said at the time.

In May, neighbors said the residents of the home kept to themselves.

Firefighters were called to the scene when the bodies were discovered, but said at the time that there were no toxins, carbon monoxide or air quality issues inside the home.