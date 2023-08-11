Sunnyvale dentist accused of peeping after hidden video camera found in bathroom

A dentist in Sunnyvale is accused of peeping after a hidden video camera was found inside a bathroom at his dental office, according to officials.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said a victim came forward on July 26 to report the discovery of a concealed video camera within a restroom at the dental office of Zaid Sharma DDS. The office is located at 877 W. Fremont Avenue.

The victim took the camera, and brought it to the department's headquarters. Subsequent investigations revealed that the camera had captured several victims using the restroom within the dental facility.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at both the dental office and the residence of the suspect, identified as Zaid Yousif Sharma, located in Santa Clara. Sharma was arrested without incident.

Investigators also uncovered digital media at the locations, showing additional victims who had been recorded by the hidden video camera, including two minors.

Sharma has been booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and peeping.