SFPD arrests man with several pounds of narcotics, ghost gun

San Francisco police on Friday announced the arrest of an Oakland man linked to alleged drug sales involving multiple pounds of fentanyl and other narcotics.

The SFPD Narcotics Unit arrested Marcos Carcamo, 25, on Wednesday near the 900 block of Eddy Street in San Francisco without incident after obtaining search warrants for Carcamo's home and vehicle, police said.

Police founds 100 grams of "suspected narcotics" on Carcamo during his arrest and then found a large stash at his home on 72nd Ave. in Oakland.

Police discovered following at Carcamo's residence:

2,168 grams of fentanyl

158 grams of base rock cocaine

72 grams of methamphetamine

30 grams of heroin

2 grams of cocaine salt

One loaded ghost gun

Over $58,000 in U.S. Currency

Carcamo is currently being held at the San Francisco County Jail and is charged with possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of cocaine base for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, among other charges.