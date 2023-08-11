SFPD arrests man with several pounds of narcotics, ghost gun
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - San Francisco police on Friday announced the arrest of an Oakland man linked to alleged drug sales involving multiple pounds of fentanyl and other narcotics.
The SFPD Narcotics Unit arrested Marcos Carcamo, 25, on Wednesday near the 900 block of Eddy Street in San Francisco without incident after obtaining search warrants for Carcamo's home and vehicle, police said.
Police founds 100 grams of "suspected narcotics" on Carcamo during his arrest and then found a large stash at his home on 72nd Ave. in Oakland.
Police discovered following at Carcamo's residence:
- 2,168 grams of fentanyl
- 158 grams of base rock cocaine
- 72 grams of methamphetamine
- 30 grams of heroin
- 2 grams of cocaine salt
- One loaded ghost gun
- Over $58,000 in U.S. Currency
Carcamo is currently being held at the San Francisco County Jail and is charged with possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of cocaine base for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, among other charges.
A ghost gun found by the SFPD on Aug. 9, 2023. | Photo courtesy of SFPD