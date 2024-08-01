Sunnyvale shelter offers tour as some residents still under quarantine with scabies

Officials with the Bill Wilson Center said Thursday, that seven people at its North County Shelter in Sunnyvale could be infected with scabies, a skin rash.

During a morning news conference and tour of the facility, the center’s CEO took time to correct what he called inaccuracies in earlier reports about the apparent outbreak.

"There are zero confirmed cases of scabies at this time. A confirmed case would require the results of a skin test," said Josh Selo.

While he waited for official confirmation, a cleaning crew went through the paces at the 6,500-square-foot facility. Officials said the three-hour daily sanitizing scrub is supplemented by a deep cleaning each weekend.

"When I walk through the shelter, I’ve felt that it is clean, it is tidy, it is well taken care of," said Selo.

That assessment was quickly and firmly rebuffed by some South Bay unhoused advocates.

"They’re living in a fantasy world to get better PR for themselves," said Shaunn Cartwright, of the Unhoused Response Group.

She said several shelter residents are under quarantine at a Sunnyvale motel due to scabies infection.

"Scabies is a mite. So it infects the skin. It borrows into the skin. So it can cause intense itching," Dr. An Vo of Valley Homeless Healthcare Program told KTVU on Monday when word of the apparent outbreak went viral.

Some of the shelter residents who are now sequestered inside motel rooms showed letters from healthcare providers that confirmed they’re, "…suffering from scabies."

"I knew I had something because my skin was itchy… I couldn’t stop itching my hair," said Bill Wilson Center resident Alma Garza. "And I took it upon myself to go to Valley Med and I came back with a notice, which they denied."

Some residents say the issue of possible infection cropped up in March when HomeFirst was the agency that was running the shelter.

One man was isolated using partitions. Weeks later, at least five other residents showed symptoms of scabies – generally but not exclusively spread through skin-on-skin contact.

"I knew I had something because my skin was itchy…" – Alma Garza, unhoused resident at Bill Wilson Center

One staffer is at home with similar symptoms.

"Our concern is that folks are being referred to or being seen by a medical professional. We have made sure with Bill Wilson that has been happening," said K.J. Kaminski, acting director of the Santa Clara County Office of Supportive Housing.

Still, those battling the uncomfortable condition say a slow and at times callous response by Bill Wilson Center executives has made things worse.

"I think they could have handled it a smarter way. By sending the initial host away, or at least to the hospital," said Garza.

Added Cartwright, "It’s not a matter of training or being understaffed, it’s a lack of compassion. They just don’t care."

Officials with the Bill Wilson Center said that there’s no time frame for when the test results proving or disproving the presence of scabies will be released to the public.

