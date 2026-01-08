Woman fatally shot inside car in Sunnyvale

The Brief A woman was found fatally shot inside a car in Sunnyvale on Wednesday night. Officers responded around 9:39 p.m. to a shooting report near 1225 Vienna Drive; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived and remains at large as the investigation continues.



Authorities in Sunnyvale are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot inside a car.

Officers respond to shooting report

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1225 Vienna Drive, where they found the woman inside a car with gunshot wounds, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect remains at large

Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived and remains outstanding.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

The department continues to investigate.

No further details were released.