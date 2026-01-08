Woman fatally shot inside car in Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Authorities in Sunnyvale are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot inside a car.
Officers respond to shooting report
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1225 Vienna Drive, where they found the woman inside a car with gunshot wounds, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect remains at large
Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived and remains outstanding.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.
Investigation ongoing
What's next:
The department continues to investigate.
No further details were released.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.