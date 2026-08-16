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Sunnyvale woman released from ICE custody

By
KTVU FOX 2
Sunnyvale
Published August 16, 2026 2:09 PM PDT
Published August 16, 2026 2:09 PM PDT
Sunnyvale mother released by ICE
Sunnyvale mother released by ICE

Sunnyvale mother released by ICE

A 59-year-old Sunnyvale woman who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers has been released and reunited with her daughter.

 

    • Alevtina Soboleva has been released from ICE custody.
    • She should be returning to the Bay Area this weekend.
    • It's not clear what prompted her release.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A 59-year-old Sunnyvale woman who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers has been released from custody and reunited with her daughter. 

Alevtina Soboleva's attorney confirmed that her client is flying back to the Bay Area this weekend with her daughter, Daira, after being held at a detention facility in Louisiana.

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'She was begging them': Daughter fights for Sunnyvale mother detained by ICE
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'She was begging them': Daughter fights for Sunnyvale mother detained by ICE

A Sunnyvale woman is fighting for the release of her 59-year-old mother, an asylum seeker detained by ICE at a New York airport and transferred to Louisiana.

Soboleva, who is originally from Russia, was detained on July 20 by ICE officers while on a vacation in New York state with her daughter. Her daughter said that her mother has pending asylum status. 

According to her attorney, Soboleva is currently not walking well and has been struggling with vertigo following her period in detention.

It's not clear what prompted her release. 

The Source: Family attorney 

SunnyvaleImmigration