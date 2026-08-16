Sunnyvale woman released from ICE custody

Alevtina Soboleva has been released from ICE custody. She should be returning to the Bay Area this weekend. It's not clear what prompted her release.



A 59-year-old Sunnyvale woman who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers has been released from custody and reunited with her daughter.

Alevtina Soboleva's attorney confirmed that her client is flying back to the Bay Area this weekend with her daughter, Daira, after being held at a detention facility in Louisiana.

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Soboleva, who is originally from Russia, was detained on July 20 by ICE officers while on a vacation in New York state with her daughter. Her daughter said that her mother has pending asylum status.

According to her attorney, Soboleva is currently not walking well and has been struggling with vertigo following her period in detention.

It's not clear what prompted her release.