Sunset Dunes piano, ‘Ocean Calling’ phone booth vandalized

The Brief A community piano and the ‘Ocean Calling’ exhibit at Sunset Dunes were vandalized. The community piano was destroyed "likely beyond repair," but artists are working to restore the ‘Ocean Calling’ exhibit Community members said there has been an observed uptick in vandalism and destruction in Sunset Dunes ever since voters in November chose to close the Great Highway to open a park.



A community piano in Sunset Dunes was destroyed on Saturday morning in an apparent act of vandalism.

The community piano at the Ocean Beach park was found destroyed "likely beyond repair," with all but 10 keys and two hinges on the cover being broken, political communications consultant Catie Stewart told KTVU.

Community members said the vandalized piano would likely not be repaired due to the extent of the damages.

The destruction of the piano comes just two days after the ‘Ocean Calling’ exhibit – an art installation that allows visitors to use a phone to symbolically call loved ones who have passed away – was found with its phone ripped from the installation and surrounding wood structures taken apart and defaced.

What they're saying:

"These are not the first instances of vandalism at Sunset Dunes," Stewart said. "In March, a mural by artist Emily Fromm was defaced with white spray paint the day after the Great Highway was closed to vehicles to open Sunset Dunes park. Sunset Dunes has also seen numerous instances of political anti-park graffiti and vandalism since the Great Highway first shut to cars on the weekends, targeting murals, signs and more."

Stewart added that, since voters chose to close the Great Highway in order to open a park back in November, there has been an observed uptick in vandalism and destruction.

"Attacking art that brings people together is ugly behavior," said President of Friends of Sunset Dunes Lucas Lux. "San Franciscans can disagree, but should do so respectfully. Voters chose to open the park, and we should respect the will of the voters instead of lashing out and destroying things that bring the community joy and peace."

Stewart said artists are spending Saturday repairing the ‘Ocean Calling’ installation after community members made temporary repairs when the vandalism was first discovered.

"It’s abhorrent that someone would try to destroy these sources of joy, connection, and healing," said General Manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department Phil Ginsburg. "But you can’t break the spirit of a park, of public art or of the people who cherish them."