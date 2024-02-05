Super Bowl LVIII: How to watch the 49ers-Chiefs game

article

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. Kickoff is at 3:30 P.M. Pacific Time, 6:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

The game will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, which is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the 2019 Super Bowl, the Chiefs beat the 49ers, 31 to 20.

Here's what else you need to know about the game.

How to watch the Super Bowl

The game will be broadcast by CBS.

49ers Watch Parties

There will be official watch parties affiliated with the team held at sites in San Francisco, Monetrey, Mexico and Leeds, England. In San Francisco, the fan gathering will be at Thrive City. Tickets are required to enter all of the parties while tickets for the San Francisco event will be made available Thursday, the team announced.

Who is singing the nation anthem?

Reba McEntire, a country music legend, will sing "The Star Spangled Banner" before the Super Bowl.

Who is performing at halftime?

Usher will be performing in the halftime show.

Who else is performing at the Super Bowl?

Post Malone is also scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful." Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."