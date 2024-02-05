Super Bowl LVIII: Still considering a trip to Las Vegas? Here's what it could cost you

article

Bay Area Niners fans considering making a spur of the moment trip to soak in the Super Bowl excitement in Las Vegas, can still find plane tickets, hotel availability, and even tickets to the big game. But not surprisingly, they’ll have to be prepared to dig deep into their pockets.

As of Monday morning, nonstop flights to Harry Reid International Airport were available on Southwest Airlines, departing from all three of the Bay Area’s major airports, though available flight times were limited.

The cheapest ticket out of San Francisco International Airport departing on Friday and returning on Sunday would cost $678.95.

From San José Mineta International Airport, the lowest priced round trip ticket KTVU found was $793.96

The cheapest out of Oakland International Airport would cost $394.96 round trip.

The tickets were booking quickly.

Once arriving in Vegas, lodging costs range widely. An economical option would be to book a motel off the Las Vegas Strip for about $615 for a three night's stay.

Photo of the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On the strip, as of Monday, rooms were available at many of the popular casino resorts. Visitors can get three nights at Treasure Island Las Vegas Hotel Casino for about $1,320 when booking through a hotel discount site.

Three nights at New York New York Las Vegas Hotel and Casino would cost roughly $2,200.

And for those who want to splurge at a high-end resort like The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, it would cost a little more than $5,500 for three nights.

When it comes to splurging, getting tickets to the Super Bowl would be the biggest expense of the Vegas weekend. On Monday, the NFL Ticket Exchange on Ticketmaster listed the lowest price for a single ticket at $6,533 plus fees.

The most expensive price for a verified resale ticket was listed at $52,000.