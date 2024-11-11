Supervisors to pick interim Alameda County DA after Pamela Price recall

The Brief Alameda County supervisors must pick interim DA in wake of Pamela Price's recall Board's pick will serve until next DA election in 2026



With Alameda County DA Pamela Price on her way out because of the recall election, county supervisors must pick an interim replacement before her successor is officially chosen by the voters in the 2026 election.

But the Board of Supervisors must agree on the process by which to pick an interim DA.

"I want to make sure it's the most qualified individual who has a personality that can work with their colleagues, especially at this very sensitive time," said Supervisor Keith Carson.

Carson, who was anti-recall, is retiring in January after 32 years on the board. He says supervisors will have to carefully weigh candidates with the goal of stabilizing the DA's office.

Carson said the goal is "that we get the ecosystem of the criminal justice system kind of at least back in shape, with respect to at least the district attorney's office, up and operating."

Butch Ford is a candidate to replace Price.

"The first thing that anybody who comes in, whether it's me or anybody else, has to be to unify the office, unify the office in mind, spirit and goal," Ford said.

Ford was a 23-year Alameda County prosecutor and vocal Price critic who jumped to San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins' office after Price became DA. Price later accused him of interfering in a criminal case, but that charge was dismissed.

If he becomes DA, Ford told KTVU he's not interested in ridding the office of attorneys hired by Price.

"The baseline for what it takes to be a competent district attorney is not difficult to figure out," Ford said. "As long as somebody qualifies and meets that baseline, then they'll be welcome to stay. But everybody will be expected to contribute to the well-being of the office and, more importantly, the well-being of this community."

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza, who previously worked in the Alameda County DA's office and is now a criminal defense attorney said of county supervisors, "They inferentially have received a referendum or a mandate from the voters: we don't want the liberal approach."

Cardoza said the board should listen to the will of the people.

"The board's going to have to choose very, very wisely. They have to get someone that understands criminal law, criminal law background but, just as importantly, with experience in running an office," Cardoza said.

Price will stay on as DA until the recall results are certified. Until the board picks an interim DA, the office will be run by Price's No. 2, Chief Assistant DA Royl Roberts, who was only sworn in as a lawyer in 2022.

