Supervisors still on path to remove San Mateo County Sheriff

The Brief San Mateo County supervisors to discuss how to remove Sheriff Christina Corpus. Supervisors expected to pick dates for hearings before final vote. Corpus has denied wrongdoing.



San Mateo County supervisors are meeting on Monday to continue their mission to remove Sheriff Christina Corpus from office, who is still on the job despite a vote giving the board the power to fire her.

Supervisors will be setting the rules for what happens next, after voters approved Measure A, which changed the county charter to give the supervisors the power to remove the sheriff.

The supervisors are expected to pick dates for hearings before ultimately coming to a final vote. It would take a 4/5 majority to oust her.

In that time, Corpus will have a chance to publicly defend herself in front of the board.

She faces allegations of abuse of power, corruption and fostering a toxic workplace environment.

Corpus has denied any wrongdoing, and despite calls to resign, she refuses to step down, saying people are targeting her for being the first Latin femal sheriff in the county.

If the supervisors vote to remove Corpus, they would have to decide whether to appoint a new one or hold a special election.