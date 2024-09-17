Oversight of Alameda County Sheriff up for vote

article

The Brief The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on oversight of the sheriff's office. The proposal would allow regular citizens to request information from the sheriff and make recommendations to the supervisors. This oversight is unprecedented but advisory only.



After four years of discussion and delays, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is set to consider whether to place unprecedented civilian oversight over the sheriff's office.

In general, the idea of the oversight is to create an outside body of nine regular citizens who could request information, hold hearings and make recommendations to the board of supervisors. Since a sheriff is elected, the oversight body's power, by nature, would be more limited than over a police department.

This would be the first such oversight over the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Similar oversight bodies have been created over sheriffs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, Orange, Sacramento, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties. Efforts in San Mateo, Marin and Monterey counties are underway, according to research by the ACLU.

The current Alameda County oversight proposal was authored by Board President Nate Miley and Supervisor Elisa Marquez, who is also chair of the Public Protection Committee.

What civilian oversight would do

This version takes out what some critics had called "poison pills" of past proposals, and now no longer needs the sheriff's approval to conduct investigations and allows the oversight body to have its own attorney and Inspector General.

This version also gives the oversight commission subpoena power, strongly encourages the sheriff or high-ranking staff to attend oversight meetings and excludes the appointment of all current or former law enforcement employees and non-Alameda County residents.

The Alameda County Sheriff oversight would not be as strong as the oversight that the Oakland Police Commission, a civilian body, has over Oakland police.

Community members have been pushing for some type of oversight for nearly half a decade, in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Miley first proposed a version of oversight in December 2020.

The Interfaith Coalition for Justice in Our Jails supports this proposal.

"It's really common sense to government, to have checks and balances," said Nancy Goodban, a member of the California Coalition for Sheriff Oversight, told KTVU in May, before a vote on oversight was tabled. "To have someone on the outside is always important. Companies have an outside auditor, no matter how good they think the CEO is. Plus, it gives the community a public voice."

In-custody Santa Rita Jail deaths

One of the particular points of interest for community members in Alameda County has been the high in-custody death rate at Santa Rita Jail, which the sheriff's office oversees.

KTVU has tracked those jail deaths since 2014, and to date, the number stands at 70.

One of the most notable recent cases was the 2021 death of Maurice Monk, which didn't come to light until two years later.

Monk was dying for roughly three days at the Santa Rita Jail before anyone discovered him. In October 2023, KTVU obtained exclusive body camera video of the days leading up to Monk's death, showing how deputies threw pills and food trays into his cell, without physically checking on him to see if he was OK.

Activists also plan to bring up the more recent death of Yuri Brand, who was suffocated at Santa Rita Jail, allegedly by his cellmate. His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging the sheriff's office misclassified him and should have done a better job paying attention to his mental health.

If there were a civilian oversight board, jail reform activist Bob Britton, who used to be a union representative for the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Alameda County and is now a member of the ICJJ, said the commissioners could demand investigations into these type of deaths.

And even if they didn't have the power to discipline deputies, Britton said they could at least issue a public report on their findings.

Sheriff supports oversight

In August 2023, Alameda County Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez told KTVU in a wide-ranging interview that she supports civilian oversight, reminding the public that oversight over an elected sheriff is different from a police chief.

Sanchez pointed out that "there's some misconception that this body would be able to discipline our staff in any way. That's not a power that's within that bill, AB 1185."

She said that what a civilian oversight board would be able to do "provide oversight as far as being able to generate some information, reporting, making recommendations. But the sheriff's office wouldn't have to take on those recommendations. They would just be recommendations."

Sanchez did say that she was willing to work with an oversight body.

"I hope that there's no misunderstanding about what that entity is going to be able to do," she said at the time. "Because I think that there is that misconception that they would be able to discipline people. And that's just not [going to happen.] I'm not going to be part of that."

The Source Agenda item, interviews, prior KTVU reporting.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez.