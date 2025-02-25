Supes poised to remove San Francisco police commissioner

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Tuesday regarding the removal of a police commissioner.

Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone made his case for why he should be allowed to serve out the remainder of his term until April of next year despite Mayor Daniel Lurie asking him to resign.

"If the board signs off on this removal, which has been with no accusation of wrongdoing, no accusation of incompetence, it will set a terrible precedent for not only the independence of the police commission, but for every independent charter commission in the city," he said on Monday.

As Mission Local reported, Carter-Oberstone, a progressive focused on police reform who frequently clashed with Mayor London Breed, could be removed with six votes, which Lurie likely has with the current makeup of the Board of Supervisors.

Carter-Oberstone has his share of supporters.

Supervisor Jacie Fielder cited concerns over a Super Bowl Sunday police chase that sent a half dozen people to the hospital as clear evidence of why strong independent oversight is needed.

"His removal is going to lead to not just an unaccountable and a less effective police force, but also a chilling effect on any oversight whatsoever that will ultimately put members of the public in danger," she said.

But supervisors including Matt Dorsey, said that the police commissioners serve at the pleasure of the mayor and the supervisors and he supports Lurie's desire who wants someone's goals to line up with his own.



"We are going to have a new day and a new era of cooperation and collaboration," Lurie said. "I'm looking for a commissioner who will work with us who will collaborate and communicate."

Carter-Oberstone said he told the mayor's staff he was more than willing to work with Lurie.

"But, at the same time, I take the independence of the police commission very seriously, and that I believe that commissioners ultimately have to make the final decision on how they vote," he said. "And I got the strong sense that that response was not well taken. "

