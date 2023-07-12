Supporters of Sean Moore protest after D.A. Jenkins drops charges against officer in fatal shooting

Family and supporters of Sean Moore held a protest on the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday. Moore was shot by a San Francisco police officer in 2017. He died from his injuries three years later.

The family is protesting District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' decision earlier this month, to drop criminal charges against the officer, Kenneth Cha.

Cha was responding to a noise complaint at Moore's residence. Police said Moore kicked Cha in the face. Moore's family has said he was having a mental health crisis when he was shot by Cha.

Protesters chanted, "Say his name!" to the response of "Sean Moore!" at the demonstration.

Signs read "Justice for Sean Moore" and "Victims of Police Need Justice."

"The undisputed facts of Sean Moore's shooting are that police arrived at his home at four in the morning without a warrant. They had no warrant for his arrest. They had no warrant to search his home. And Sean Moore had committed no crime," said Rebecca Young, an attorney for Moore's mother.

The case against Officer Cha was initially prosecuted by Jenkins predecessor and political rival Chesa Boudin, who would be recalled from office.

Jenkins' office said they are dropping the case because they felt they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cha did not act in self-defense.