California AG to review evidence in deadly shooting of Banko Brown

After mounting calls for further review into the fatal shooting of Banko Brown, the state attorney general has agreed to look into evidence in the case that resulted in San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' decision not to file charges against the Walgreens security guard responsible for the deadly shooting.

The family's attorney, John Burris, confirmed to KTVU on Tuesday that Attorney General Rob Bonta will review the case.

Brown's mother said Bonta agreeing to look into the case, "gives me hope."

Last week, Jenkins announced that she would not file criminal charges in the case against the Walgreens security guard 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, due to self-defense. Her decision not to do so ignited controversy, especially after the release of store surveillance video.

Anthony fatally shot Brown, 24, on April 27 just outside a Walgreens store on 4th and Market streets. The daytime shooting happened during business hours along the busy corridor.

Brown had been accused of shoplifting from the store when he got into a physical altercation with Anthony inside the store.

Store surveillance video showed the altercation and where Anthony is seen wrestling Brown to the ground.

Jenkins said during the struggle on the ground, Brown allegedly said he was going to stab Anthony.

Brown was never found in possession of a knife.

The video also shows Anthony eventually letting Brown up off the floor. Brown is then seen grabbing the bag of items that he dropped during the fight.

As Brown is walking to the door, Anthony is seen on the video upholstering his gun and pointing it at the ground.

As Brown exited Walgreens, he is seen standing on the sidewalk outside the door, making a lunging motion towards Anthony.

That's when Anthony fires one shot hitting Brown in the chest, the video shows.

Loved ones of Brown and community activists said the video shows Brown backing away from the guard before he was shot.

"I think the security guard wasn't in no harm. He was in control of the whole situation," said Banko Brown's brother Terry Brown.