Supposed "candy vendor" opens door for Stockton home invasion

Stockton police are investigating an armed residential robbery in which an exchange with a supposed "candy vendor" led to the home invasion.

The robbery took place on Monday in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane, said police.

In doorbell camera footage uploaded by police, a man was seen waiting at the door with a box of candy. As soon as the resident answered the door and paid for the candy, three armed suspects rushed into the house. The supposed candy vendor was seen slowly walking back towards the car.

At the end of the video, the three armed suspects were seen running out of the house with the victim's personal belongings.

The Stockton police department encourages anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.