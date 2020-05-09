Surfer killed Saturday afternoon in shark attack off Santa Cruz coast

article

A surfer was killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach, state park officials said Saturday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Manresa State Beach, one mile south of the main parking lot.

The surfer, who has only been identified as a 26-year-old man, was surfing when he was attacked by an unknown shark species, according to California State Parks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo: Greg Liggins/KTVU.

California State Parks has since closed Manresa State Beach.

Advertisement

Following State Parks protocol, the water one mile south and north of the incident location will be closed for five days and will not be reopen until Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Signs warning beachgoers about the shark attack are now posted on access points and beach entrances within a one-mile radius of the incident.

Photo: Greg Liggins/KTVU.

Photo: Greg Liggins/KTVU.