Surfer stumbles on sea creature in San Cruz

A surfer in Santa Cruz did a double take when he spotted a sea creature near his board.

Eric Mendelson posted a photo on Facebook showing a surfer at Cowell's Beach on Monday coming close to what appeared to be a shark fin.

Turns out, Mendelson said, it was actually the dorsal fin of a sunfish.

A sunfish expert told SFGate that sunfish are common in Monterey Bay and they pose no threat to humans.