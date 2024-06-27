Expand / Collapse search

Surfer stumbles on sea creature in San Cruz

By
Published  June 27, 2024 7:56am PDT
Santa Cruz County
KTVU FOX 2

Surfer encounters sea creature in Santa Cruz

A surfer encountered a sea creature in Santa Cruz. Turns out, it was a sunfish.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A surfer in Santa Cruz did a double take when he spotted a sea creature near his board.

Eric Mendelson posted a photo on Facebook showing a surfer at Cowell's Beach on Monday coming close to what appeared to be a shark fin.

Turns out, Mendelson said, it was actually the dorsal fin of a sunfish.

A sunfish expert told SFGate that sunfish are common in Monterey Bay and they pose no threat to humans.

The sunfish (Photo by: myLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)