Surf’s up in the East Bay? Alameda developer proposes surf park

Surfing is typically associated with coastal towns like Santa Cruz or Pacifica, but a new proposal could bring the sport to the East Bay.

A developer in Alameda has unveiled plans to build a surf park on the island’s West End, near the USS Hornet. The proposal, led by the Neptune Beach Surf Club, includes a large wave pool designed to create surfable waves for all skill levels.

The site is currently a vacant parking lot on West Hornet Avenue. Under the proposal, it would be transformed into a surf facility featuring changing rooms and rental stations for surfboards, boogie boards, and wetsuits.

The developers say the existing Encinal Boat Ramp and Hornet soccer fields would remain untouched.

An old Navy recreation building on the site would be renovated to include a food service area and upgraded public restrooms.

"There are two restrooms that serve the entire park right now, and the water doesn’t even turn on to wash your hands," said William Duncanson, the architect behind the project and founder of the Neptune Beach Surf Club.

Duncanson emphasized the community and environmental benefits of surfing.

"Surfing is a gift that people find," he said. "It becomes a lifestyle—fitness, friendship, stewardship of the environment.

A surf park is a way to amplify that exposure. Make it more approachable for people. The Ocean can be pretty intimidating. "

He added that wave design technology would accommodate both beginners and experienced surfers.

A community meeting is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 150 West Hornet Ave., the proposed site of the surf park.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more and share feedback.

Some residents walking near the Encinal Boat Ramp said they support the idea.

"Anything we can do to revitalize the Alameda Naval Air Station, 25 years hence, would be a step in the right direction," said Mike McMahon, a longtime Alameda resident. "I’ve got a daughter in her 40s who would probably love the idea—she paddle-boards all the time."

Those unable to attend the meeting can complete an online survey.

The estimated cost of the project is $50 million, which would be privately funded. If approved, construction likely wouldn’t begin until near the end of the decade.