Suspect accused of killing estranged wife's boyfriend arrested for murder

article

Authorities have arrested Jesus Aguilera, the suspect accused of killing his estranged wife's boyfriend in May.

Officials with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the 44-year-old suspect was caught in Oakland on Friday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

The backstory:

Aguilera is accused of shooting 40-year-old Michael Shaheen Rezaee multiple times at his home in the 900 block of South Wolfe Road on the evening of May 29 in Sunnyvale.

Rezaee's family previously told KTVU he was protecting his girlfriend from the "deranged" Aguilera.

"We know that her estranged husband became insanely jealous and went off the deep end," said Mauricio Rezaee, the victim's brother. "He was stalking them and making death threats against him and other members of my family. We didn’t think it would come to such a horrible ending."

The victim's family described Aguilera as "controlling" and "possessive" and said they believed the woman was his intended target.

"We believe that my brother gave his life trying to defend her and trying to keep her alive," Mauricio said.

Rezaee was found outside his home with multiple gunshot wounds, where he would eventually be pronounced dead.

What's next:

Aguilera remains behind bars without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials ask anyone with information about the case to contact Det. E. Rosette at (408) 730-7110.

Related article