Suspect arrested in 2008 San Francisco cold case murder

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The Brief Authorities have arrested the man suspected of a 2008 shooting in San Francisco that left one person dead. Derreyl Goode, a resident of Las Vegas, was arrested in Los Angeles on Aug. 17. Goode was taken into custody by the U.S. Marhsals.



Investigators have arrested the man suspected of a 2008 shooting in San Francisco that left one person dead.

Homicide investigators with the San Francisco Police Department coordinated with the U.S. Marshals to arrest 40-year-old Derreyl Goode in Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

What we know:

Goode, a resident of Las Vegas, became the prime suspect in the case after SFPD detectives from the department’s Cold Case Unit took over the investigation.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Goode, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday. Goode was transported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, where he was met by SFPD Cold Case investigators.

Goode was booked for homicide.

While a suspect has been taken into custody, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.