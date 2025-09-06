Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing near mosque, attacking congregant

article

The Brief A Novato police officer responding to a disturbance in the 7000 block of Redwood Boulevard on Friday morning heard the sound of a car crash. The officer saw a man get out of a car that crashed into a mosque outbuilding, enter the mosque and allegedly attack another man inside. The alleged assailant was arrested, and the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



A man was arrested in Novato on Friday after he allegedly crashed his car into a mosque building and attacked a member inside.

Novato Police Department officers were called about 11:30 a.m. on Friday to the 7000 block of Redwood Boulevard on reports of a disturbance, according to a department statement.

"A patrol officer was checking the area and speaking to a witness when he heard what sounded like a vehicle collision at the Islamic Center of North Marin," the NPD said in a statement. "The officer ran to investigate and saw a man getting out of the driver's seat of a vehicle that had impacted an outbuilding on the property."

The police department reported that the driver of the vehicle then forcefully opened the door to the mosque, "made incoherent statements" and allegedly began attacking a member of the mosque.

The officer responding to the initial disturbance call stopped the attack and detained the suspect, who was subsequently identified as 33-year-old David Slattery of Novato. The man who was attacked inside the mosque was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Slattery was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony assault, burglary and vandalism. The NPD reported that officers were "unable to establish that this incident was hate-motivated."

Marin County jail records indicated Slattery was being held in jail on $50,000 bail.