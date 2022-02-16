Suspect arrested after 'Rosie' stolen in brazen San Francisco dog theft

article

San Francisco police say a suspect has been arrested in a brazen dog theft first reported on Jan. 1 in the Marina District.

"Rosie," a 9-month-old French bulldog was out for a walk with her owner near Broderick and Beach Streets in the Marina when a suspect approached and "violently" robbed the dog from the owner, police said.

The suspect yanked on the leash with such force that the dog was lifted off the ground, and then dragged the puppy into a car and fled in a silver Chrysler 200, police said.

"Our Night Investigations Unit (NIU) Sergeants never gave up on this investigation," the department tweeted on Tuesday night. "The suspect was ultimately identified and a felony arrest warrant for robbery was issued."

Police have not released the name of the suspect. The dog's owner had originally offered a $10,000 reward for the safe return of her puppy.