French bulldog stolen from owner in SF Marina New Year's Day robbery, police say

A French bulldog was stolen from its owner New Year's Day during a robbery in San Francisco's Marina District, police say.

SFPD say "Rosie", a nine-month-old dog was out on a walk with its owner at 10:05 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a suspect approached the pair "violently" at Broderick and Beach streets and then robbed the dog from the owner.

The suspect fled with dog in tow in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM.

Police did not say if the suspect used a weapon or if the victim or dog were hurt in this incident. We will update when we learn more information.

A French bulldog stolen from its owner on New Year's Day while out on a walk in San Francisco. Photo courtesy SFPD.