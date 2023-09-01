Suspect arrested after string of crimes in Oakland

Oakland police said that a suspect, involved in a shooting and who had evaded capture, allegedly vandalized multiple properties before setting fire to a home on Friday.

The suspect was eventually arrested and placed under a mental health hold.

According to the Oakland Police Department, they received reports of a shooting just after 7:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of E Street.

Authorities said the suspect fled on foot to the 9500 block of E Street, where they allegedly vandalized properties before igniting a residential structure that quickly became fully engulfed in flames.

Featured article



The Oakland Fire Department said the initial call for the house fire came in around 8:45 p.m.

"As of now, we know that an unstable individual broke into a random house and set a fire," said fire department spokesman Michael Hunt.

There were no reported injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m., the suspect, who has not been named, was located in a nearby yard and safely taken into custody by officials.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes, with up to 30 firefighters responding to the incident.

"The two structures on each side were evacuated, but did not suffer any damage," said Hunt.

The Red Cross was called in to assist four displaced residents.

Police said they are actively investigating the incident.