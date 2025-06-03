Suspect arrested in Antioch shooting

article

The Brief 30-year-old Raymond Greene was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a May 20 shooting. The victim in the shooting – a 31 year old woman – was still listed to be in critical condition as of the arrest. Police said the shooting appeared to be an "isolated incident."



A man was taken into custody in Antioch on Tuesday for allegedly shooting and critically injuring a woman last month.

The United States Marshals Service and Antioch Police Department conducted a search at "an undisclosed address" in Antioch and arrested Raymond Greene, 30, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the May shooting, according to a police department statement.

Investigators also retrieved evidence related to the case from the residence, police said.

The backstory:

Antioch police officers responded on the night of May 20 to the 3900 block of Delta Fair Boulevard, near the Somersville Towne Center, on reports of the shooting and found a 31-year-old woman injured at the scene, the APD reported.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was reported to be in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Police searched the area following the shooting and did not find Greene, though investigators determined that the shooting "appear[ed] to be an isolated incident."

The Source: Antioch Police Department