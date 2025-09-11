Suspect arrested in Dublin narcotics bust, jailed for numerous felonies including child endangerment

article

Weapons, three kilograms of cocaine, $15,900, drug paraphernalia and evidence consistent with the manufacturing of cocaine were seized from a home in Dublin on Thursday, officials with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department say.

These events unfolded as part of a narcotic sales investigation of someone the sheriff's office say is a convicted felon, Dominic Smith, who also goes by the name, Khan Ahmed Aziz Hassan, 49.

The Drug Enforcement Administration served a search warrant on behalf of the sheriff's department at a home on Mrakleeville Road. That's where Smith, a woman who sheriff's officials said is actively on federal probation, and their small child were contacted inside the home.

Sheriff's officials said Smith was booked into the Santa Rita Jail for "numerous felonies" related to the sale of narcotics, weapons violations as well as child endangerment.