article

The Brief Officers were sent just after 4:10 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Ocean and Lee avenues on reports of the stabbing and found a man at the scene suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers provided aid to the injured man until he could be taken to a hospital. However, he died of his wounds and was declared dead at the hospital. Police detained a person "who matched the suspect description" not far from the scene of the stabbing, and they were subsequently identified as 29-year-old Sean Collins of San Francisco.



A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another man in San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood on Saturday.

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just after 4:10 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Ocean and Lee avenues, near City College of San Francisco, on reports of the stabbing and found a man at the scene suffering from an apparent stab wound, said the department’s Robert Rueca.

Officers provided aid to the injured man until he could be taken to a hospital. However, he died of his wounds and was declared dead at the hospital.

Police detained a person "who matched the suspect description" not far from the scene of the stabbing, and they were subsequently identified as 29-year-old Sean Collins of San Francisco, according to the SFPD.

Collins was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide and is being held without bail.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.