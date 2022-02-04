Suspect arrested for alleged assault of 49ers fan at SoFi stadium that left him in coma

Inglewood police on Friday announced they arrested a man who was involved in a physical fight with a 49ers fan at the LA Rams game at SoFi Stadium, which left the 40-year-old Oakland restaurateur in a medically induced coma.

Police arrested Bryan Alexis Rossel Cifuentes, 33, on suspicion of felony assault with great bodily injury for the Sunday afternoon attack on Daniel Luna, an Oakland chef and 49ers fan, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said at a news conference.

Cifuentes allegedly punched Luna in the face, causing him to fall and strike his head, according to authorities. Luna had allegedly first pushed Cifuentes from behind

Cifuentes made bail early Friday morning and was released from custody on $30,000.

He has not yet been charged by the District Attorney.

Efforts to reach Cifuentes were not immediately successful.

Butts told reporters that on Thursday, Inglewood police officers traced the vehicle seen in the security video at the stadium and "made contact with the registered owner."

Officers asked Cifuentes to come into the police station. He declined, but said he would talk to the officers in Montebello, east of East Los Angeles and southwest of San Gabriel Valley.

When police went there, Cifuentes "voluntarily accompanied" them to the Inglewood Police Department, Butts said, where he was subsequently arrested and booked.

As of Friday, Luna, who owns a Peruvian restaurant called Mistura on Piedmont Avenue, was in stable condition and his condition was no better or no worse than the day before.

According to Butts, Luna was wearing a white shirt and Cifuentes appeared to be wearing a yellow Rams jersey.

It's not clear what started the fight, though Butts said that the scuffle occurred in the parking lot of the stadium where most people were attending tailgating parties.

Though Cifuentes has been arrested on suspicion of assault, Luna shoved first, the mayor said.

Daniel Luna, owner of Mistura restaurant, in Oakland.

Butts told reporters that video from the stadium – which won't be released – showed Luna pushing a person in a yellow jersey from behind first. Then that person, allegedly CiFuentes Rossel, shoves back and punches Luna once in "the mouth area," Butts said.

Luna fell to the ground and he hit his head in a stadium parking lot just after 4 p.m., about half an hour into the NFC Championship game against the Rams. Luna had been mingling in a crowd of more than a dozen people, most of them wearing what appeared to be 49ers jerseys.

Luna’s face was fractured and he was placed in a medically induced coma to prevent internal bleeding from swelling his brain, Butts said.

The incident lasted less than five seconds.

"The reality is, is that this was a one punch, one shove to shove, one punch altercation," Butts told reporters. "The greatest damage was done because he landed on the back of his head on the pavement. So I don't think this has any implications for safety."

It is unclear who made the 911 call that resulted in Luna's transport to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where his wife has flown to be by his side. Efforts to speak to her have not been successful. She is also Luna's business partner at the restaurant.

In Oakland, Luna's friends comforted each other and tried to make sense of what happened.

"I'm shocked. It's devastating," said Luna's friend Carlos Moreira who owns Pucquio, a Peruvian restaurant.

He said Luna is a huge sports fan and is "super charismatic. Always a smile on his face. Super happy, great vibe."

Inglewood police arrested Bryan Alexis Cifuentes for the alleged assault on Daniel Luna, a popular Oakland chef. Feb. 3, 2022

Sam Singer, a well-known crisis communications expert in Oakland, said he became friends with Luna since he eats there about twice a month.

"It's unthinkable to me in society where it could happen to someone so sweet and kind and generous like Daniel," Singer said. "It makes me question why anyone would go to an NFL game."

Security won’t be increased because of the incident, the mayor said.

"I’m very comfortable there was sufficient security" in the parking lot, Butts said. "There is plenty of security in the parking lot. You’re not going to stop every altercation, argument between fans. It’s just not going to happen."

While police have not been able to confirm whether Luna was targeted for being a 49ers fan, the attack does bring to mind what happened to San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow 10 years ago.

Stow was brutally beaten outside of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

He was in a coma for months and suffered permanent brain damage.

Over the past decade, Stow relearned how to walk, talk, and function on his own.

Stow's attackers were sentenced to prison and he won a civil lawsuit against the Dodgers.

