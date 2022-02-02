49ers fan who owns Oakland restaurant in coma after beating at SoFi Stadium

Police in Inglewood said an Oakland restaurateur was placed in a medically induced coma on Sunday after he was beaten in the SoFi Stadium parking lot during the 49ers vs. Rams NFC Championship game.

Daniel Luna, 40, is chef and owner of Mistura, a Peruvian restaurant on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland.

The 49ers fan was found by paramedics in the lot with severe injuries at around 4 p.m., police said.

The call came in as a "man down in need of medical assistance."

Luna was rushed to the emergency room at Harbor UCLA in Torrance where he remains hospitalized.

Police said the hospital believes he was physically assaulted and that he had gone to the NFC Championship game alone after several friends who planned to go canceled at the last minute, according to the Los Angeles Times.

There is no suspect information or persons of interest in this case. Authorities are working with the stadium to gather video surveillance of the incident.

A KTVU crew checked on the restaurant Wednesday night and confirmed it is closed. The Peruvian-fusion restaurant's website indicates they will be closed until further notice.

Luna has deep roots in the Bay Area and his friends are very worried about him.

"He's always really happy, really friendly," Peter Gerritz told KTVU on Wednesday night. "He cares about his friends. This is just horrible. The last time I saw Daniel, he was having lunch at his wonderful restaurant. This is just really devastating news "

Police have not been able to confirm whether Luna was targeted for being a 49ers fan, or, if the attack was related to the game at all.

But the attack does bring to mind what happened to San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow 10 years ago.

Stow was brutally beaten outside of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

He was in a coma for months and suffered permanent brain damage.

Over the past decade, Stow relearned how to walk, talk, and function on his own.

Stow's attackers were sentenced to prison and he won a civil lawsuit against the Dodgers.