Suspect arrested for alleged attempted murder in Petaluma

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for alleged attempted murder after a shooting Friday night in Petaluma, police said.

Police said a caller heard an unidentified person yelling for help with a gunshot wound in a yard on Alta Drive at 6:03 p.m.

That person was taken to Memorial Hospital and is expected to survie the injuries.

Scott Walker Price is the suspected gunman, Petaluma police said.

He was arrested at his home, but authorities released no further information about the circumstances of the shooting.