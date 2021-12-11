Suspect fires gun at 2 victims and demands cash after collision in San Francisco

An arrest has been made in a Nov. 28 car crash that turned violent in San Francisco.

San Francisco police announced Friday that Howard Scott was booked into jail on Dec. 6 for several felony charges related to the case.

The 50-year-old from Stockton allegedly shot at two 19-year old men after they hit his rear bumper on 19th Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

The victims reported pulling over after the accident, but drove away when they heard gunfire from the car they hit.

They continued to hear gunfire for many blocks before parking at 15th Avenue and Irving Street.

Scott also parked, then pointed a gun towards the victims, demanding money for the damage caused by the crash. He ordered the victims to follow him to a different location where they could finish the money transfer.

Fearing the consequences of not following Scott's orders, the victims followed him to Kezar Stadium and sent him the money.

When the victims returned home, they discovered a bullet inside the driver’s side footwell.

SFPD found two polymer rifles, one polymer handgun, and over 1300 rounds of ammunition belonging to the suspect in the case.

He is charged with assault with a firearm, second degree robbery, and kidnapping for ransom.

While an arrest has been made, SFPD says the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444, and can remain anonymous.