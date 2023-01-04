Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested for soliciting sex from San Jose girl, police say

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police said a man has been arrested for soliciting sex from a 16-year-old San Jose girl.

Donnovan Dawkins, 29, was taken into custody Friday in Frederick, Maryland for commercial sex trafficking, officials said.

Dawkins was monitored for months after he initiated contact with the girl online. An undercover officer revealed extensive conversations Dawkins thought he was having with the 16-year-old.

Dawkins eventually purchased a flight for the girl from San Jose to Baltimore, and arranged to meet with her for sexual purposes.

Santa Clara County officials worked with Maryland law enforcement to arrest Dawkins. He is from Lanham, Maryland. 

It's unclear why he chose to exploit a girl living on the other side of the country. Police did not say what social media network the suspect used to contact her, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with human trafficking related tips is encouraged to contact either the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999.