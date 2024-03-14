Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco burglary

article

A woman is dead from a stabbing stemming from an earlier burglary, police said.

San Franciscan 46-year-old Marceleno Wilson was arrested in the case after a pursuit into Oakland.

Police responded to the 100 block of Appleton Ave. Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. over reports of a possible burglary. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

Wilson was later located hours later in the Ingleside District. After he failed to yield to SFPD officers, a pursuit ensued, ending in Oakland where he was taken into custody.

Wilson was booked into the San Francisco County Jail and booked on homicide, burglary, and elder abuse charges.