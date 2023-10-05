Suspect arrested in deadly West Oakland home invasion

Police announced an arrest in a fatal home invasion robbery that happened in West Oakland last month.

Terri Perry, a 30-year-old Oakland resident, was apprehended last Friday in connection with the death of 57-year-old Alphonso Clark, the Oakland Police Department said.

Clark was shot on the evening of Sept. 10 in the 1700 block of 11th Street, in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed charges of murder and robbery against Perry in relation to this case.