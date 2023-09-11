Deadly West Oakland home invasion among many violent incidents in city

A man was fatally shot during a home invasion robbery in West Oakland, one of several violent incidents occurring throughout the city over the weekend.

Barbara Boktor, a resident who lives near 11th and Pine Streets in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood, heard the gunfire ring out at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"I heard her(neighbor) scream call 911, so I ran out, my neighbor over here had run over," Boktor recalled.

She added, "He was still alive, we were trying to help him, we were looking for gloves."

The victim died at the scene.

Despite the tragic outcome, Boktor expressed her appreciation for the prompt response of the Oakland Police Department, saying "OPD came so fast, and I was so impressed and was so happy with that, to be honest, it was like two, three minutes and they showed up, you know, they jumped in."

Another nearby resident, Ayodele Nzinga, also heard the gunfire.

"I heard what I thought was a shot, and it seemed really close," she shared.

Nzinga said she supports a broad-based approach to stemming the violence.

"Something needs to be done, and it needs to be done in a holistic manner," Nzinga said.

She acknowledged the calls for increased police presence, even the National Guard, but expressed skepticism about their effectiveness, noting, "You can't police what's walking amongst us. It is something that is created, unfortunately, by us."

In the hours following the fatal shooting, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at a homeless encampment near 22nd Avenue and East 12th Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Police were flagged down and told that a man had been shot multiple times with a rifle. The victim died at a hospital.

Since Friday night, officers have also been called to other shootings in the city that did not result in fatalities.

At 12:45 p.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting at 19th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in the San Antonio neighborhood.

The victim was located at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

