Suspect arrested in fatal San Francisco stabbing Friday

A suspect has been arrested in a fatal stabbing of a woman that took place Friday in the 400 block of Duboce Ave. in San Francisco, police said.

Jesus Esparza, 41, of San Francisco, was arrested and booked at San Francisco County Jail Friday on suspicion of murder, elder abuse and resisting arrest, police said.

The case began when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person down inside a building in the 400 block of Duboce Ave., according to police. The officers found a 64-year-old woman with an apparent stab wound, police said.

The officers rendered aid to the woman and called medics, but despite efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead, according to police.

The officers obtained suspect information, and found the suspect in the same building, according to police.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.