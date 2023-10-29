Suspect arrested in Martinez after tossing 'suspicious devices' from car during multi-county police chase

A suspect was arrested in Martinez after a high-speed police chase spanning multiple counties, which started off at a San Francisco church and where the suspect is accused of tossing "suspicious devices" out of the car, authorities said.

Authorities said the chase started around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Filbert St. in San Francisco over reports of an assault. That address is the Saints Peter and Paul Church in the North Beach neighborhood.

When they arrived they found a suspect, but they took off and a chase ensued from The City, over the Bay Bridge into the East Bay. Police said the suspect threw an "unknown object" out of the car window at officers.

During the chase the suspect allegedly threw an "unknown object" from the window towards the officers while speeding down Eight and Mission streets, according to San Francisco Police Sgt. Kathryn Winters.

The San Francisco Standard reported the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail and set off pipe bombs.

Initial reports from the San Francisco Police Officers Association said a priest was assaulted but County Supervisor Aaron Peskin said that apparently wasn't true, although it wasn't immediately clear if another person was assaulted.

The union also tweeted that a suspect had an "improvised device."

The chase ended in Martinez after the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was not identified.

A bomb-seeking robot was seen checking the trunk of a silver car. But there was no immediate word on what it found.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.