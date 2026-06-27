Suspect arrested in San Francisco shooting; investigation underway

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A suspect was arrested in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon after allegedly injuring another man in a shooting.

San Francisco Police Department officers were on patrol monitoring Pride events near United Nations Plaza when they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound just after 3:30 p.m., according to a department statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury, and police found a suspect in the area matching a description provided by the victim.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect after a brief foot chase, and they were placed under arrest.

During the chase, an officer suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect’s identity and the charges they are facing were not released.