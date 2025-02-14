The Brief Lamont Deon Taylor, 45, has been charged with murder in the killing of Shawn Wayne Bell, whose body was found dumped in West Oakland in December. Antoine Brewer, 47, has been charged as an accessory, as he allegedly helped dispose of the body. Bell's body was found wrapped in plastic with duct tape.



A homicide suspect has surrendered to police in connection with the killing of a man whose plastic-wrapped body was found dumped in West Oakland in December, authorities said.

Lamont Deon Taylor, 45, has been charged with murder in the death of Shawn Wayne Bell, whose body was discovered on the morning of Dec. 5.

A second suspect, 41-year-old Antoine Brewer, is charged with being an accessory to the crime. It's alleged he helped dispose of the body.

Bell's body was wrapped in a plastic bag with duct tape and dumped from a truck in the area of 24th and Campbell streets, an industrial part of West Oakland.

According to SFist, Bell was fatally shot before his body was dumped. It appears he was killed elsewhere and then brought to the area.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killing or how the victim and the suspects knew each other.