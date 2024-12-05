Expand / Collapse search

Police find body wrapped in plastic along West Oakland street

Published  December 5, 2024 10:10am PST
Oakland
Police investigate what appears to be body in plastic bag in West Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police responded to 24th and Campbell streets in Oakland Thursday morning after they received a report of a body found wrapped in a plastic garbage bag.

Video shows heavy police presence in the West Oakland intersection and what appears to be a body wrapped in plastic. 

The Oakland Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 2300 block of Campbell Street just after 8:15 a.m. where they found the victim.

Police have not provided any other information on the investigation or victim.

Those with information are asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

