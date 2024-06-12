Suspect charged in Oakland home-invasion spree that targeted Asian victims

A man accused in a series of armed home-invasion robberies in Oakland that targeted victims of Asian descent has been arrested and charged.

The arrest of Derrick Behrens, 32, and four juveniles in a separate crime spree was the result of police "working diligently to identify and apprehend individuals and groups responsible for a large number of crimes within our city," said Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, addressing reporters at his first formal news conference.

KTVU has learned from court records that Behrens is accused of stealing cash, key fobs, Chanel and Louis Vuitton purses, medical cards - even COVID vaccine cards - belonging to victims. Police say he took one victim's Toyota Camry.

Some of the home invasions happened before dawn as residents were sleeping. The suspect yelled at the victims, "Where is the money?" according to police.

"This individual has an extensive criminal history for similar crimes here in our city and in our county," said Acting Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies.

Acting Capt. Omar Daza-Quiroz said the suspect "parked several blocks away, walked to the location that he wished to burglarize and then committed the acts."

In one case, police said the suspect threw a rock into the window of a home near Highland Hospital as a 66-year-old woman was sitting on the couch.

KTVU spoke off camera to the victim's son.

"They took everything we have," he said. "They took a lot of jade, sort of like in Asian cultures, pretty expensive, gold chains, they took some cash."

He said he was grateful for the arrest.

"Honestly, one more criminal behind bars makes us really happy and safer in this community," he said.

Police also announced the arrests of four juveniles in connection with a series of robberies and break-ins at fast food restaurants and gas stations.

"Arrests like the ones we are announcing today are the result of our proven, data-led strategy and our continuous work every single day to adjust for a more proactive policing department," said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

