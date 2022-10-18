Suspect charged with vehicular manslaughter in death of Walnut Creek salon owner

A suspect was charged on Tuesday in the hit-and-run death of a Walnut Creek salon owner.

Arck Ramirez, 29, was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. Both are felony charges.

Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le was struck and killed around 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. while in a crosswalk at the intersection of North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. She later died from her injuries at a hospital.

Le was the owner of Lavender Dream nail salon, not far from where the crash occurred. Le commuted from Milpitas to Walnut Creek to run her salon.

She leaves behind a husband and three children.