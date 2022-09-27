Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver

San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus.

Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged weapon" at him.

Police did not describe what that weapon looked like.

The attempted attack was reported about 8;15 a.m. on the Muni bus at California Street and Van Ness Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.